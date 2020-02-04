Robert Lee Johannsen, age 80 of Clear Lake, WI passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 after years of deteriorating health.
Robert was born on July 2, 1939 to George and Helen (Wycoff) Johannsen in Luck, WI. He attended grade school in Volga and later graduated from high school in Amery, WI. On November 11, 1961 he was united in marriage to Judie Severson. The couple lived in the Twin Cities area for a short period of time before moving back to the Amery area, where he lived on their hobby farm for fifty plus years. Most recently, Bob and Judie were living in Clear Lake, WI. Robert was an over the road truck driver most of his life and enjoyed driving for long periods of time. He loved detailing and adding chicken lights to his semi-tractor. He also enjoyed camping, cutting wood, doing yard work, his Shetland ponies, horses and his dogs and cats. He was an excellent woodworker and liked spending time in his shop and when not in his shop, he enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and always had one being constructed in the house. Bob will be remembered for his sense of humor and sassy wit. Happy Trucking Bob!
Robert was preceded in death by his father and mother, George and Helen Johannsen and his brother, Frank Johannsen. He was also preceded in death by his father in law and mother in law, Thomas and Mildred Severson. Robert is survived by his loving wife and partner of 58 years, Judie; his daughter, Kim (Cory) MacKinnon of Balsam Lake, WI; sons, Randy (Juliann) Johannsen of Eau Claire, WI and Thomas Johannsen of Dresser, WI. He was a very proud and loving Grandfather to his grandchildren, Austin, Mason, Kennedy, and Carson Johannsen, Kaitlyn and Connor MacKinnon and Tyler, Ashland and Reid Johannsen; and great grandchildren, Jaxon Julga, Pennelope Johannsen and Joseph and Jayden Johannsen. Also left to mourn are his sisters, Karel LeFebvre of Balsam Lake, WI; Betty (Clarence) Fenton of Frederic, WI; Mary (Ed) Johnson of Rice Lake, WI; and Janice (Rob) Peters of Arizona; a brother, Rick (Gwen) Johannsen of Amery, WI; brothers and sister in law, Bill (Kathy) Severson, Nancy (Mike Hoffman) Severson and Denny (Laura Allen) Severson, as well as other loving relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. A private family service will be held at a later date. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
