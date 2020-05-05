Robert John Belock, passed away on Saturday, April 25th, 2020. This was a sudden passing after his long battle with the complications from cancer treatment these past twelve years.
Bob was a Steelers fan, loved his time being able to hunt and musky fish, camping and a passionate grandfather to his grandson. He is already greatly missed. He was born in Pennsylvania on 11/24/1944 to Elizabeth (Betty) and John Belock. From there he served in the Navy as a Seabee, trained as a Marine and did active duty in Vietnam. After an honorable discharge, he met and married Marjorie Webb and moved to Wisconsin. His heart always stayed in Pennsylvania, but made Wisconsin his home. He had several careers, but his favorite job was working at Gregerson’s Hardware in Baldwin, WI, in the gun department. Anybody who knew him knew of his passion for guns, his boat and musky tackle.
Bob is predeceased by his mother Betty Johnson and father John Belock. Bob is survived by his Sister Donna (Bobby) Malmgren, Daughter Beth (Kent) Andersen, Grandson Jacob Andersen, Nephews Bobby and Bryan Malmgren, significant other Ramona Vogland as other cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. His quirky sense of humor will be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
