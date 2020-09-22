Robert Fred Meyer was born at home in Pittsville, Wisconsin on July 24th, 1940 to Rudolph and Beatrice Domke Meyer. He was baptized at St John’s Missouri Synod Lutheran Church, attended grade school in Pittsville and graduated from Edgar High School in 1958 where the family moved when he was a sophomore. He was salutatorian of his class, active in basketball and baseball and played the trumpet in the band. He attended college at University of Eau Claire for two years and graduated from the School of Pharmacy at UW Madison in 1964 and Worked at Renebohms Drugs for 5 yrs. Bob married Elaine Maeder, his high school sweetheart on April 28, 1962. They were married 58 years. Bob was an avid hunter, trapper, and fisherman, Chairman of the Apple River Chapter of Ducks Unlimited for many years, served on the Amery Fall Festival Board, enjoyed the Amery Theatre Group and tennis and golf leagues. He hunted bear and deer and waterfowl, he trapped raccoon, mink, muskrat and beaver. He enjoyed annual North Dakota trips for waterfowl with his sons, grandson and other friends. Bob was also an avid reader, crossword puzzle and Sudoku fan. He had a passion for gardening, wine making and relished in being a “jack of all trades”. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Rudy and Bea Meyer and his sister Dorothy Chmel. He is survived by his wife, Elaine, sons Robin (Julie), Randall (Barbara) and Reid (Patti); his brother Richard (Caroline) Meyer, and sister, Elaine (Ken) Lizotte. Grandchildren include Mitchell and Belle Meyer, McKenna and Callista Meyer, Emily and Kaila Miller and great-granddaughter Hadley Lynn, and many friends and co-workers. Known for his lifetime love all things Badger, Badger Bob spent 25 years enjoying season tickets at Badger Football games in Madison. He loved singing in the Indianhead Barbershop Chorus and the Amery First Lutheran Church choir. A graveside service for Bob will take place at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Amery Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- He dreams it and creates it
- Come out and play for Fall FestiDAY
- Family tradition of medallion mission
- Satterlund received training from Navy program
- Amery death under investigation
- Scott Lindgren
- Absentee ballots delayed
- Amery boys finish sixth at Somerset
- From the Desk of the Publisher: Time for the next step
- From the Desk of the Editor: By golly I have the creepy-crawlies
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 27
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 28
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.