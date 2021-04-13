Robert “Bob” Lloyd Hard, age 81, of Woodville, peacefully passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021, at Parkview Community Campus under Adoray Home Health Care & Hospice and surrounded by family. Robert was born on June 24, 1939, to Ray Curran Hard Sr. and Bernice Helen Duncan in Amery, Wisconsin. He attended rural elementary schools and Turtle Lake High School. After attending school, he went on to pursue a career in drafting. After five years, Bob attended WITC and became a union carpenter for over 30 years. All around western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota, there are numerous buildings that Bob built.
On May 9, 1959, Bob married the love of his life, Ruth Lorraine Heacock, in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. To this union, five children were born: Ronald, Anthony, Raymond, Corrine (deceased shortly after birth), and Robin. Bob loved hunting, fishing, camping, playing softball, woodworking, and spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid Packer & Badger fan and a devout member of the Lutheran faith.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Ray & Bernice Hard, brothers Ray Hard Jr., James Hard, Charles Hard, Ronald Hard; and sisters Julia Ohlhauser, Mary Kay (Tootie) Wickmann, Rosaletta (Rosie) Cassavant. Bob is survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Ron (Karen) Hard, Tony Hard, Raymond (Josi) Hard, Robin (Troy) Goossens; grandchildren Kelly, Christopher, Jacob, Tarissa, Cassey, Colton, Amber, Mark, Cierra, Tanner, Laken, Hunter, Kenzie, Mitchell, Marcus, and Matthew; great grandchildren AJ, Tia, Aubrey, Brodyn, Carter, Riley, Reegan, Sunday, Keetan, Brysan, Dalton, Kambree, Kayla, Dallis, Brinlyn, Revington, Lilly, Charles, Aaron, Rose, Caiden, Coen; and many honorary children and grandchildren.
Bob was known for lending a helping hand to anyone who needed it and teaching his children and grandchildren the “HARD” way to do things.
Visitation was held on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Williamson-White Funeral Home (Amery, WI) from 5:00-7:00PM. A visitation was also held on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 9:30-10:45AM at Zion Luther Church (Woodville, WI), and the funeral service was at 11:00AM. Burial was at the Little Falls Cemetery (Amery, WI) at 2PM following the funeral service.
If you would like to make a donation, please give to the Sister Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Bob's name.
