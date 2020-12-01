Robert “Bob” Ginter

Robert "Bob" Joseph Ginter, age 95, passed away on November 18, 2020.
Bob was born on October 27, 1925 in St Paul, MN to Joseph and Christine Ginter. He was raised in Owatonna, MN and lived the majority of his life in Tracy, MN with his wife June and son Mike. Bob lived the past several years in Amery, WI and was a member of the Catholic Church, American Legion and VFW. Bob volunteered to join the U.S. Navy and was enlisted from 1943-1946 reaching the rating of Radioman- Second Class. He earned the American Theater Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Medal with two stars for Iwo Jima and Okinawa, the Good Conduct Medal, and the American Victory Medal. After his service, Bob graduated from Radio School at UW Madison and worked for 40 years as a Radio Operator for the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad.
He was preceded in death by his wife June Ginter and is survived by their son Mike (Norma) Ginter, grandkids Jake Ginter, Abby (Ron) McDonald, and Lindsay (Ted) Marth and four great grandchildren, Layla and Dylan McDonald and McKenley and Keaton Marth.
Services and burial at Fort Snelling will be held at a later date. To sign an online guest book visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery, WI.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.