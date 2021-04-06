Robert “Bob/Big Bob” Freiberg, age 75, of Hudson, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Golden Age Manor, in Amery, WI. Bob was born on February 11, 1946 in Fond du Lac, WI to Clarence and Marjorie (Peisker) Freiberg.
Bob went to Goodrich High School in Fond du Lac, WI, where he was an avid athlete and developed a strong interest in choir and band. Bob went on to attend college at the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh where he focused in Biology. After college, Bob followed in the family tradition (3rd generation) and began a career as a locomotive engineer with the Soo Line Railroad, later to become the Canadian Pacific Railroad. Bob relocated to Hudson, WI and after almost 30 years on the railroad, he retired and took each day as it came, but first making sure to enjoy a cup of coffee before stepping out the front door. He actually stopped wearing a watch the day he retired to make certain each day was his own.
Cooking and dining out with his loved ones was always a number one priority. Bob enjoyed nothing more than spending quality time with his family. As a grill master, he was widely known for his famous charcoal barbecues. He always had front row seats for every show playing at the Fireside Dinner Theatre in Fort Atkinson, WI. He spent much time through the years boating and fishing on Lake Winnebago, Green Lake and the St. Croix River. He enjoyed taking country drives visiting State parks along the way, but always making sure to take the long way to his destinations as he loved America's beauty. Over the years, Bob took many trips traveling and touring old baseball stadiums across the Midwest.
There was music in Bob's soul. He loved listening to oldies, classical, orchestra and gospel music on his journeys. Playing his saxophone, organ and clarinet gave him great joy. He always turned up the "On, Wisconsin!" anthem performed by the UW-Madison Marching Band. The half time shows at a football game was his favorite. Bob had a movie collection larger than life and could watch endless John Wayne and Gene Autry Western movies. He could quote movies like "Gone With The Wind" from start to finish. Bob had a wealth of knowledge. He enjoyed learning new things, and would give the contestants on Jeopardy a run for their money when it came to Western History and Science.
Bob had a sense of humor and loved to laugh. He liked sharing stories with his railroad buddies and was a wonderful story teller himself. Recently, he formed a special bond with his family dog and sang to her often. More than anything, Bob loved to watch his two grandchildren play and grow. He was always ready to help his children and grandchildren.
Bob joins his parents Clarence and Marjorie Freiberg and his sister Carol Paulson as they have entered into eternal rest. Bob is survived by his children: Chad (Jonelle) Freiberg, Hudson, WI, Erika Freiberg, Fond du Lac, WI, his grandchildren; Katelyn and Jake Freiberg, his former wife: Barbara Kelroy.
A service will be held for family and friends at Ledgeview Memorial Park & Chapel Mausoleum in Fond du Lac, WI with a celebration of Bob’s life taking place at a later date in Hudson, WI.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to "Cancer Research" at the Mayo Clinic as a donation https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/page.aspx?pid=1511&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI5Ibnl4zh7wIVD77ACh1adA6dEAAYAiAAEgIx9vD_BwE
Arrangements were made with Williamson-White Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Amery.
