Rita Marie Dix, 92, formerly of Clear Lake, WI passed away June 19, 2021 at Westfield’s Hospital in New Richmond, WI surrounded by family.
Rita was born in Marshfield, WI on August 12, 1928 to Sylvester and Viola Genett. She attended St. John’s Parochial School and Senior High School in Marshfield. February 10, 1948 she was united in marriage to Daniel A. Dix at Corpus Christie Catholic Church in Bakerville, WI. The newlyweds moved to Monroe, WI, then later to Waterloo, WI where they started their family. Dan and Rita raised 7 children, Rhonda, Debra, Dana, Robert, Michael, Kevin and Tonya. In 1969 they moved to Clear Lake, WI. Rita moved to Oak Brook Apartments in Amery, WI in 2013, after Dan moved into the nursing home.
Rita enjoyed gardening, baking, crocheting, reading, polka dancing with Dan, and camping with the family, doing puzzles and playing Skip-Bo. She was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clear Lake, WI for many years.
Rita is preceded in death by her parents Sylvester and Viola Genett, brothers Leroy and John (Jack), sisters Carol Thorson, Romell Caponigri, Eunice (Susie) Duda, husband Daniel, infant daughter Cynthia; daughter Rhonda and Great Grandson Samuel Lind.
Rita will be deeply missed by her sister Darlene Degner of Allen, TX, brother James Genett of Stratford, WI, son-in-law William Norris of Sarasota, FL; children Debra Dix (Mike Sprague) of Clear Lake, WI; Dana Dix (John Wahl) of Clear Lake, WI; Robert Dix (Veronica Zardain) of Hudson, WI; Michael Dix (Ranae Peterson) of Roberts, WI; Kevin Dix (Dawn Petersen) of Wilson, WI; Tonya Dix (Scott Poye) of Clear Lake, WI; 14 grand children, 21 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Funeral Mass will be 11 am on Friday, June 25, 2021 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake, WI
Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 – 7 pm at the Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI and one hour before the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery. Casket Bearers: Alex Dix, Levi Dix, Ian Dix , Spencer Nierenhausen, Joel Dix, Jessica Baker . Honorary Casket Bearers: Meghan Kutzer , Marshall Dix.
Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home in Clear Lake, WI is handling the arrarngements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.