Richard Wayne (Rat) Jackson passed away on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at the Amery Hospital after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Rat was born in Munford, TN on July 10th, 1949 to Marvel and Hollis (Holly) Jackson. Over the years, they resided in several locations due to Holly’s military service. After Holly’s retirement in 1964, they moved to Amery where they put down roots. The youngest of two sons, Rat graduated from Amery and embarked on a 42-year career as a machinist, including thirty years at Doboy Packaging. Rat remained in Amery and married the love of his life, Beth Gould, on May 24, 1975. The two then welcomed three children, Jessica, Adam and John. Rat enjoyed many hobbies including hunting and fishing, bowling, telling jokes, spending time with his kids and grandkids, and could truly fix just about anything.
Rat was preceded in death by his parents, Hollis and Marvel Jackson. Rat is survived by loving wife of 45 years Beth, brother Robert (Joanne) Jackson, daughter Jessica (Heath) Meyer, sons Adam (Tammy) Jackson and John (Jill) Jackson, adoring grandchildren Madisen, Braden, Preston, Tyler, Brecken, Chloe and Finnegan, many nieces, nephews, and numerous other beloved friends and family including his bowling, camping, bus, and golf course families.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held on Friday August 14th, 2020. The family will happily receive friends and family on Thursday, August 13th from 4-8 p.m. at Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. Please note facial coverings and social distancing are required.
