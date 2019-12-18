Richard Scott Nevala, age 58, died unexpectedly at his home near Webster, Wisconsin on Sunday, December 15, 2019. The son of Marv and Mary Nevala, he was born on December 12, 1961, in Superior, Wisconsin. He attended school in Amery and graduated from Amery High School. He then enrolled at Tyler Junior college in Tyler, Texas, and received certification as a tennis professional. This resulted in him spending several years in Florida as a tennis instructor and club manager. Deciding to return to Wisconsin, he enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-Stout and commenced to earn a degree in Occupational Therapy. While at Stout, he was also the head coach of the University tennis team. Following graduation, he worked as an occupational therapist in Hudson and Amery for a number of years. Then, due to disability issues caused by Type 1 diabetes, he was no longer able to work and spent the last several years unemployed, while living in Amery, Balsam Lake, Iola and Webster. Rick was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy, and nephew Josh Nevala. He is survived by his parents, Marvin and Mary Nevala, brother Terry of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and sister Carolyn of Grand Marais, Minnesota, as well as several nieces and nephews. Rick was never married. A prayer service will be held at 6:00 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will take place from 3 to 6:00 pm prior to the prayer service. A private family interment will take place at the Amery Cemetery at a later date. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
Rick would appreciate memorials to Diabetes Research or Animal Shelters.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.