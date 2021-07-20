Richard “Rich” Carl Backes, 91, of Amery died, July 13, 2021, at Amery Memory Care. He was born February 8, 1930, in Clayton, WI to Nicholas and Frances (Molls) Backes.
Rich graduated from Clayton High School in 1948. He grew up working on the family farm in Clayton until he sold the farm and married the love of his life. He later worked at Son Equipment in Clear Lake as a mechanic.
Rich was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. He was even known to go to Montana to indulge in elk and mule deer hunting. He loved to dance with his wife to polkas and waltzes.
He is survived by his sister, Sarah Rudeen; numerous nieces and nephews, and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine; his parents, Nicholas and Frances Backes; siblings: Bernard Backes, Raymond Backes, Marcella Gross, and Marie Lindahl.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Friday, July 16, 2021, at St. Ann Catholic Church with Father Tom Thompson officiating. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM.
Skinner Funeral Home of Turtle Lake is serving the family.
