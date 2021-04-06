Richard Ernest Ostenson, age 54, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Regions Hospital in St Paul, MN, with family by his side. He was born April 3, 1966 in Cumberland, WI to Marvin and Elaine (Bazey) Ostenson. He attended Amery Schools and graduated in 1985. He worked many years as a bartender at the Country Dam, Straight 8, Birch Street Lounge, Uncle Bob's and Birch Street Bar.
He loved gardening and it showed in his beautiful flower beds and meticulous lawn. Every tree he planted had a special meaning of a lost loved one or special pet.
Rick was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it and to take a few words from his god-daughter Amanda, he was a man who always told it like it was; the spitting image of his mother in the way he let others know how things were. No judgment and just truths. Full of spunk, wisecracks and amazing humor. A man who put his family first
and treated his friends like family. Making his entire life about ensuring others were looked after and making sure the judgment others cast was not a burden to carry alone.
He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Uncles George, Joe and Richard Bazey, Aunt Joanne Peterson and cousin Troy Bazey.
Rick leaves to celebrate his memory, his brothers Tuffy (Gail) Ostenson, Amery, John Ostenson, Clayton, nieces, Chantel (Jeff) Nelson, Wilson, Ashley Lomker, Baldwin, his Aunts Shirley LaMere, Amery, Marie Bazey, Maplewood, MN, his Uncles Leonard (Ingrid) Bazey, Stephen, MN, Ernest (Bobbie) Bazey, Harris, MN and John Bazey, Cumberland, great nieces and nephews, Allie, Owen, Kelsey and Payton, as well as many cousins and friends.
A private family service will be held, with a celebration of life planned for later this spring/summer.
