Richard B. Johnson, age 68 of Clayton, WI passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 at the Golden Age Manor Nursing Home in Amery, WI after a prolonged battle with COPD.
Richard Bruce Johnson was born on March 10, 1953 in Brainerd, MN, the son of Howard & Erma (Hagen) Johnson. As a young child, he moved with his family to Clear Lake, WI, was baptized and confirmed at Moe Lutheran Church and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1971. Richard farmed in Clear Lake and worked at Andersen Windows for several years before moving to Luck, WI to farm there. On September 29, 1979, he was married to Mary Davis in Barron, WI and together had one daughter, Valerie. They later divorced. Richard returned to the family dairy in Clear Lake and farmed there for 20 years. After selling the farm, he operated a lawn service until 2019 when he had to stop due to health problems. In his spare time Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and motorcycles. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
Richard is preceded in death by his father, Howard Johnson.
He is survived by his mother, Erma Johnson - Amery, WI; daughter, Valerie (Jake) Fall - Clayton, WI; grandchildren, Evelyn, Jayden, Elsie and Vivian Fall; brothers and sister, Arlie (Magdalena) Johnson - Webster, WI, Kevin (Linda) Johnson - Clear Lake, WI, Joy (Jim) Langteau - Abbotsford, WI, Brian (Wendy) Johnson - Clear Lake, WI; many relatives, family and friends.
Funeral Service - Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 1 pm, at Moe Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, WI. Clergy - Pastor Margaret Grant. Music - Beverly Moll. Casket Bearers - Andy Johnson, Nels Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Andrew Bruce, Justin Allram & Ron Gullickson. Interment - Moe Lutheran Cemetery, Clear Lake, WI. Visitation - Wednesday, June 9, 2021 an hour before the service at the church.
Scheuermann Funeral Home in Clear Lake handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.