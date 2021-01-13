Renee Rose Lynn Benitez “Nae-Nae”, age 57, of Amery, WI, lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
She was born November 24, 1963 in St. Paul, MN to her late parents, Richard and Leona Dittel. She married Idelio “Ide” Benitez on June 19, 1993 and he survives her. Also surviving are her two children, Jack Benitez and Jennifer (Brian) Raveling; two grandchildren, Alec and Arabelle Raveling; four step children, Dennis (Nicole) Benitez, Julia Benitez, Yraida Benitez and Yasmin (David) Decker; five step grandchildren, Alex, Savannah and Chase Benitez and Noah and Caden Decker; three siblings, twin brother Richard “Rick” Dittel and two sisters, Roxann Benitez and Brenda Dittel; many nieces and nephews. Her two sisters, Judith “Judy” Pinski and Debra “Debbie” Dittel, precede her in death. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and her beloved cat “Callie”. She had a big heart and will be dearly missed by so many.
Funeral services will be privately held at 11am, Monday, January 11, 2021. A public visitation will be held from 2pm – 5pm on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, WI. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
