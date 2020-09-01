On Friday, August 28. 2020 Raymond Arthur Mork said goodbye to this life, found his wings, and answered the call to go home. Ray was born on January 17, 1936 to Arthur and Elsie Mork. At age 17, Ray proudly served his country in the US Army in the Korean War until honorable discharged from service. Ray married Sandy Johnson and two sons were born, Ricky and Randy. The family made their home in Amery, Wisconsin. Ray worked various jobs, later retiring from a position in quality control in the machining industry. After losing his first wife, Ray met and married Jackie Gaetz and the couple united their separate families and moved to their new home outside Clear Lake, Wisconsin. Together Ray and Jackie enjoyed their small hobby farm, raising chickens and keeping many pets well-loved and cared for over the years. Ray was an avid hunter and fisherman his whole life, most recently enjoying the sports with his son, stepsons, and grandchildren whenever time and health allowed. He also loved to spend time on projects around their hobby farm with the help of his family. Not all paths are paved with even stones. In Ray’s case, declining health in recent years necessitated a move to Willow Ridge Healthcare in Amery, where he could receive the on-going skilled care he required until his death. Ray was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister, first wife Sandy and son Randy. Left to find a way forward in his absence, Ray leaves his wife Jackie, son Ricky, stepsons Michael and Steven, grandchildren Travis, Riley and Rebecca, brother Floyd (Kathy) Mork, and many other relatives and friends. A private family graveside service with Military Honors will be held at the Amery Cemetery. To sign an online guest book please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
