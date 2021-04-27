On April 21st, 2021, Ralph Weldon Kjeseth, 87, passed away peacefully at Amery Memory Care after years of struggle with Lewy Body dementia. Ralph was born January 15, 1934 to Mildred and Arthur Kjeseth in Alden Township. He was the youngest of seven children. Ralph was baptized, confirmed and a lifelong member at Deronda Lutheran Church. He attended High Bridge country school, then Amery schools and graduated in the class of 1952. He continued to work on the family farm and had various other jobs. In 1956, Ralph married Carol Larson and to this union four children were born. In 1962, he decided farming was what he loved and bought the farm from his parents. Ralph and Carol worked side-by-side running their dairy farm. They operated the farm until 2005 when he sold it to his son, Todd. Ralph worked on the farm until 2009, at which time he decided to retire. He became a big fan of television for the first time in his life! Two of his favorite shows were “House” and “Cash Cab”. In 2013, due to failing health, Ralph was admitted to Riverbend Assisted Living. He then moved to Amery Memory Care in August of 2014, where he was residing at the time of his passing. Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Larson) Kjeseth; Daughter in law, Kim (Standaert) Kjeseth; his parents, five brothers, Kenneth, Willard, Arthur Jr., Calvin and Phillip; and sister, Marion (Kjeseth) Lee. He is survived by his children; Tim (Becky) Kjeseth, Tom Kjeseth, Todd Kjeseth and daughter Tami (Jeff) Bohlman, 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren as well as other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held at Williamson-White Funeral Home, Amery from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 30th, 2021 and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 1st, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Deronda Lutheran Church in rural Amery. Burial will be at the Deronda Cemetery. The family wishes to thank both Amery Memory Care staff and St. Croix Hospice services for their years of patience, care and attentiveness to our father. Thank you for looking beyond the dementia and seeing him for the kind and loving soul he was. We always felt he was in excellent hands. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
