Ralph L. Goerdt, age 84, of Amery, WI, passed peacefully Monday, February 8, 2021 at Golden Age Manor in Amery.
He was born on November 3, 1936 in Valley City, ND to the late Reynold and Stena (Cooper) Goerdt. Ralph married his sweetheart Rachel Ostman on November 30, 1957 in Virginia, MN. Ralph and Rachel went on to have three children, Rick, Robyn and Ross. Ralph served a couple years of his life in the National Guard before he dedicated most of his life to farming. He worked for several years in the iron mines in Northern Minnesota until 1973 when he moved to New Richmond, WI to continue farming until he retired in 2001. He also worked for his son Rick’s heating company for a couple years before Rachel retired. He then moved to his retirement home in Voyager Village in Danbury, WI with his wife Rachel. Ralph enjoyed hunting most of his adult life and playing cards with family and friends. One of the highlights of his day while farming in New Richmond was to go have pie and coffee with his farm buddies at The Hotel Café in New Richmond once he finished milking cows. In his later years he enjoyed traveling to Texas with his beloved wife Rachel in their RV where they would stay for the winter every year. He was a longtime member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Reynold and Stena Goerdt, his wife, Rachel Goerdt and brother, Merle Goerdt. Ralph is survived by his sons, Rick (Sandra) Goerdt and Ross Goerdt; daughter Robyn Strawn; grandson Scott (Nikki) Goerdt, granddaughters, Tammy (Sasha) Kennedy, Jamie (Patrick) Collins, Sarah (Jim) Jarr and grandson John (Wendy) Strawn; fifteen great grandchildren; sisters, Dorris Capan, Alice (Carlo) Tovari, Janice (Jerry) Latola and Linda (Charles)Robertson and brothers, Darrel Goerdt and John (Janele) Goerdt as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation will be held from 1 to 3 pm on Saturday, February 20, 2021 with a service following at 3 pm at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, as well as view a link to watch the service online, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. The family would like to give a special thanks to all the Staff at Golden Age Manor.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
