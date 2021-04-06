Raegan L. Windsor was born in Osceola, WI on March 10th, 2021 and passed away at Children’s Hospital in St. Paul on April 1st, 2021. She was the infant daughter of Lucas and Becky Windsor of St. Croix Falls, WI.
Though her time with her family was short, she touched many lives and was loved deeply by those around her. Her family cherishes the memory of the beautiful precious gift she was and of the lives she touched while with us.
Raegan is survived by her parents, Lucas and Becky Windsor; Grandparents, Bruce and Lisa LaMirande, Jacquie Webster and Lynn Windsor; Great Grandparents, Joan Wulf and Angela LaMirande; many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and loving family members. Her four-legged fur siblings, River, Kenzie, and Rebel.
Raegan joins her Step-Grandfather, Marvin Webster; Great Grandparents Merle Wulf, Joseph LaMirande, Irma Thorson, Lee Windsor, Katherine & Charles Schell in heaven where she is greeted with great love and open arms.
We would like to thank all the wonderful nurses, doctors and staff at Children’s Hospital that helped with Raegan’s care.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, April 9th at Peace Lutheran Church in Dresser, WI. Visitation for Raegan will be held from 4:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, April 8th, 2021 at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Osceola, WI and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com
“I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.