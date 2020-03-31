November 26, 1956 – March 10, 2020
Priscilla passed away on March 10th in the Banner Payson Medical Center in Arizona surrounded by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Luis Rivera. Priscilla was born November 26, 1956 in the Amery Memorial Hospital, the youngest daughter of Frank and Shirley Marciniak’s four children: Richard Grabill-Marciniak, Mary Lou Marciniak-Hawkins, Doug Marciniak, Priscilla Marciniak-Hornstien.
Priscilla grew up on her parent’s Amery, Wisconsin farm and attended Amery School, married Gary Hornstien and raised her daughter Shirley Rivera. Shirley and Luis Rivera have two children, Cruz and Alexandrea. Professionally, Priscilla’s career was devoted to being a nursing assistant taking loving care of her patients and as such donated her corneas, tissue and self to medical science.
A celebration of life will be held later this summer in Amery.
Priscilla was a very devoted and loving mother to her daughter and grandchildren. Priscilla will always hold a special place in the memories of her family and friends for her warmth and humor along with her selfless devotion to those in need.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to your favorite charity.
