Phyllis Irene Gabrielson, age 96 of Balsam Lake, WI died on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Golden Age Manor in Amery, WI.
She was born on March 22, 1923 in Comstock, WI; the daughter of Otto and Nora Freitag. Phyllis was united in marriage to Roy Gabrielson on January 25, 1947. She worked for Polk County for many years and was active in the community. She was very honored to be the Grand Marshal of the Balsasm Lake 4th of July Parade. Phyllis loved to travel and had visited many places including, China, Ireland and Germany as well as many other places. She enjoyed making quilts in the winter and gardening in the summer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Gabrielson; sister, Ella Mae (Freitag) Gabrielson and brothers, Leonard Freitag and Gordon Freitag. Phyllis is survived by her brothers, Ralph (Doris) Freitag and Edward (Julia) Freitag as well as many nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends. She will be missed by all.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Monday, February, 10, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in Balsam Lake, WI. A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, WI, as well as the hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the Christ Lutheran Pipe Lake Cemetery.
To sign an online guest book and view a video slide show, visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.