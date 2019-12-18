Phoebe M. Knutson, age 95, of Amery, WI, died on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Golden Age Manor in Amery, WI.
Phoebe Martha Leasure was born on April 14, 1924, in Columbia Heights, MN, the daughter of William and Eva Leasure. Phoebe grew up in the Reeve, WI area and was baptized and confirmed at West Akres Lutheran Church. She attended Jones Creek School and Clayton High School. On March 21, 1941, she was united in marriage to Lloyd E. Knutson in Northwood, IA. They made their home in Northeast Minneapolis until Lloyd was drafted during World War II. During the war, Phoebe and their daughter Marlene lived on the farm with Lloyd’s parents. In 1945, when Lloyd returned from the Service, they bought their first dairy farm near Reeve. In 1956 they moved to a farm in the Edgewood community of Clear Lake which they operated until 1963. Together they raised seven children, Marlene, Darrel, Linda, David, Danny, Roxanna and Roland. For many years, they made their home in Clear Lake, near the former high school. While Lloyd worked for Exel Energy, Phoebe decided to pursue an education, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in 1969 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Library Science. Phoebe was employed by Northlake Flowers and Gifts in Amery and became an owner of the business in partnership with Barry Sandburg. In 1980 Northlake was sold and Lloyd retired from Exel. Phoebe and Lloyd were ‘snowbirds’ who enjoyed spending winters in Corpus Christi, TX, and summers in Wisconsin. For many years they made their summer home at The Last Resort Campground near Amery and later at a home on the Apple River. Spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren became one of the joys of her retirement. Phoebe enjoyed flowers and gardening throughout her life. She loved cooking big holiday meals and any events that brought the family together. Phoebe loved camping, both with a tent and later with a camper trailer. She also was able to travel widely, including two trips to Europe, one trip to Russia and several trips throughout the United States. During years on the farm, Phoebe was an active member of Moe Lutheran Church, serving as a Sunday School Teacher and President of the Ladies’ Aid for many years. In later years, she attended the United Covenant Church in Clear Lake.
Phoebe is preceded in death by her husband Lloyd; her daughters Marlene and Roxanna; her son Darrel; her parents and her sisters and brothers.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Dan) Schneckenberg – Metairie, LA, David Knutson – Balsam Lake, WI, Danny Knutson – Amery, WI, Roland (Karrin) Knutson – San Antonio, TX; grandchildren, Kellie Johnson, William (Jamie) Knutson, Thea (Geoff) Watters, Claire Dossier (Brent) Anderson, Eva Dossier (Kevin) Wellen, Christopher (Virginia) Knutson, Dustin Knutson, David L. (Kim) Knutson, Darlene Knutson, Devin (Lectiel) Knutson, Danny Knutson, Jr, Michelle Peterson, Zoie Williams, James Knutson, Maximums Knutson; great grandchildren, Molly, Ruben & Amy Johnson, Avery & Alanna Knutson, Nolan Watters, Annika, Sloane & Carter Anderson, Remy & Simone Wellen, David, Jr, Davina, Arianna, & Davin Knutson, Devin Lee Knutson, Jr, Bradley, Joshua, Tristan, Cable, Lizzy & Cheyenne Knutson; great great grandchildren, Darius & Lilly Freitag and Aurora Albee.
Funeral Services were at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at United Covenant Church in Clear Lake, WI. Clergy: Pastor Dan Pearson. Organist: Margaret Peterson. Music: Sheldon & Sally Johnson. Casketbearers: Sheldon Johnson, William Knutson, Joseph Mara, Kevin Marlett, Barry Sandburg, Dan Schneckenberg.
Interment was at the Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake, WI.
Scheuermann-Hammer Funeral Home of Clear Lake, WI handled the arrangements
