Philip G. (Paquin) Laval

Philip George (Paquin) Laval also known as Blackie to some friends, was born in Amery, Wisconsin in 1955 to Margaret and Joseph Paquin. He attended Amery schools where he graduated in 1973. After high school he worked as a police officer in Clayton and Almena before eventually getting a job at Wisconsin Dairies where he worked for over 20 years. In 1976 he was united in marriage to Carole Yager and the couple made the Clayton area their home. To this Union three children were born. Philip was an active member of the Clayton fire department and First Responders for over 20 years until health issues forced him to give it up. He also enjoyed his time as an EMT for the Clear Lake ambulance service. Philip loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and he spent a lot of time at Fox Creek. After his health declined and he wasn't able to hunt anymore, he would park his vehicle on a back road somewhere and just watch the deer and wildlife for hours. Philip was a kid at heart and was known to joke around and prank people. There are many stories about his antics. He was a wonderful dad and grandpa. He loved to spoil his grandkids and oftentimes dropped off mountain dew and candy for them. He passed on his love of Good and Plentys to his granddaughter and made sure his freezer was always stocked with popsicles for when the kids came over. Philip was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer Christmas Eve 2019 and passed away September 14th, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Frank, and sister in law Lois Paquin and brother Bernie Paquin.
He is survived by his daughter, Desiree (Kipp) Harris and sons, Joseph(Carla) and Bryan Laval; his grandchildren, Aubrie Selvig, Chloe Roerick, Maxx, Maycee and Cooper Harris; brothers and sisters, Jack, Tony and Peter Paquin, Suzy (Rich) Burmeister, Joanne Rupp, Dianne (John) Burmeister, Julie (Nick) Roberts, Meg (Daryl) Lemme as well as other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Philip on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Clayton fire Hall. He asked his children to spread his ashes in the Fox Creek.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
