Paulette Jean Braatz, age 71, of Amery, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday June 25th at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Paulette was born on May 19th, 1949 in Winona, MN to Elaine and Oscar Steuernagel. After graduating from Lewiston High School, Paulette attended UW Stout and received her bachelors degree in Home Economics Education in 1971. Paulette then moved to Beaver Dam where she began her teaching career. This is where she met her husband William Braatz. They were married on August 4th, 1973. They lived in Beaver Dam for 14 years before moving to Amery, WI. Once in Amery, she was hired as a Service Administrator for the School District of Amery where she was employed for the past 31 years. Paulette spent a total of 45 years in education. She retired last June in 2019. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, family holidays, watching Packer games and attending church every Sunday. Faith was very important to her, and she also taught Sunday school. She was a huge animal lover and referred to her daughter’s dogs as her fur babies. Her greatest joy was spending time with her granddaughter McKenzie.
Paulette is survived by her daughter Ariannah, son Eric, granddaughter McKenize and sister Susan. She is preceded in death by her husband William, parents Oscar and Elaine, brother Gregory and twin sister Pauline.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, July 2nd at the Williamson-White Funeral Home at 222 Harriman Avenue North Amery, WI with Pastor Andrew Olson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 PM on Wednesday, July 1st at the Williamson-White Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Paulette will be buried with her husband William during a private family interment at the Amery Cemetery on Monday, July 6, 2020.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
