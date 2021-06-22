Paul “Del” Delano Seidel, age 86 of Amery, Wisconsin passed away on June 15, 2021 at his home in Amery. Paul was born on July 16, 1934 in Denver, Colorado to Paul and Esther (Anderson) Seidel. At the age of nine, Paul’s father passed away and his mother remarried. Paul’s stepfather served in the Airforce, which meant the family moved and lived in many places, eventually settling in Minnesota. In the 1950’s Paul met Val Zebergs and the couple were married in Minneapolis. To this union, one child was born, and the family made their home in Minneapolis where Paul was employed with the Minneapolis Police Department. They continued to live in Minneapolis until moving to Amery 23 years ago. Paul was an excellent marksman and taught many fellow police offers at the firing range. He also won many awards for his marksmanship while being a member of the police department’s pistol team. In his spare time, Del enjoyed boating, fishing, and deer hunting. He found great amusement in putting together puzzles and owned many books that he loved to read. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Selene. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Val; sister in law, Ingeborg Skogland and other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will take place 2PM on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Williamson-White Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Visitation will be from 1PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Crystal Lake Cemetery in Minneapolis. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-
White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
