Paul B. Sylte, age 67 of Amery, died on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 from Little Falls Cemetery in rural Amery. Burial will be at the Little Falls Cemetery. Visitation for Paul B. Sylte will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery.
For further information and to sign online guest book, please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements are made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Amery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.