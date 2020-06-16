Paul Aune, of Amery, died on June 11, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family, after a short illness.
He lived a life of integrity and as an example of his faith in God. Born on July 2, 1928 as Paul Johnson to immigrant parents from Sweden, his life was a testimony of God’s love and faithfulness. His father, Henning Johnson, died when he was three years old and his mother, Betty Johnson died when he was eight years old, leaving six siblings as orphans. By God’s grace and mercy, all six were adopted or taken in by Christian families in the area to raise them in the faith begun by their parents. Although the family was broken up by death, all siblings were able to stay in the Amery area and saw each other regularly, including his brother Ed at Apple River Valley School on old Hwy 8. Paul was adopted by Ole and Malvina Aune. He had been staying with them for certain times before his mother’s death, since she had no way to support a large family alone in the 1930’s. The Aune’s truly became his beloved parents and provided a safe, loving Christian home. He was blessed to gain 3 additional siblings in this family. During his high school years, he played on the Amery FFA basketball team and sang in the choir. He also began working for his dad, who owned a general/livestock truck. He learned his love of trucking and later drove a semi for over 30 years for Minnesota-Wisconsin Trucklines and GMW Trucking. On his birthday, July 2 1950, he married his true love, Lorraine, whose twin sister, LaVerne, married Paul’s brother Ed Stone in a double wedding in Milton, ND. Later that year, they committed their lives to Christ at the Minneapolis Billy Graham crusade, which began his life-long faith journey. They were married for nearly 70 years and were noted for always being together in their activities. Neither cared to have big hobbies or interests that excluded the other. Their main hobby was camping in their RV, often with church friends and family. Dad’s idea of fun was working on his hobby farm. Sundays were spent going to church and Sunday School and usually Sunday evening as well. They often entertained either the Stone’s in the early years or other church friends for Sunday dinner. Paul was very active in Christian ministries, serving as an adult Sunday School teacher for many decades and as church chair and officer at Apple River Community Church, where he was a member for almost 60 years. He was also a board member and supporter of the Arrowhead Bible Camp in New Auburn, WI and a part-time chaplain at the Hudson truck stop chapel as well as serving on the board of Skonewood Retreat Center. He loved to sing in Gospel quartets and duets, often with his brother Ed or his friend Glen Wright. A verse that was circled in his Bible is I Corinthians 2:9: “No eye has seen, nor ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love Him.” After retiring from driving, he began a construction business with Maynard Pittman, and did many remodeling projects and home additions. Late, he worked many summers as a handyman at Hunky Dory resort near Balsam Lake and also worked for Son Auto in Clear Lake. Paul was known for his friendly personality and many quips and sayings, such as when asking you to run an errand, he would say, “Take your time going, but hurry back.” And when teaching his kids to drive, he would say, “Drive defensively and watch out for the other guy!” Paul and Lorraine were blessed with six children, which they raised in a distinctly Christian home. Ken (Cindy) of Cary, NC, Kathy (Loren) Paulson of Clear Lake, Jim (Joyce) of Clear Lake, John (Marly) of Hammond, Kris (Brad) Sauve of Spring Valley and Joanne (David) Schwartz of Kansas City, MO. Paul became a patriarch to a clan of 16 grandchildren: Melissa (Chip) Meyer, Brent (Jamie) Aune, Laurie (Jeremy) Lablanc, Derek Aune, Abbie (Corey) Monson, Jennifer (Chris) Coffey, Erik (Carol) Aune, Tom (Jenny) Sauve, Michelle (Adam) Evers, Jonny (Nicole) Aune, Todd (Jenny) Sauve, Heather (Murray) Stoffa, Steven Aune, Joe Schwartz, Sam Schwartz and Jason Aune and 32 great-grandchildren. His Godly influence and example extend to 3 generations and his legacy goes on.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers Ed Stone and Oliver (Jan) Aune and many brothers and sisters-in-law. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Henning and Betty Johnson and by his adoptive parents Ole and Malvina Aune and his step-father Bob Stone who married Malvina after Ole’s death, as well as his father and mother-in-law Edward and Wilma Aune. Siblings preceding him are Don and Vernon Johnson, Evelyn Heilmer, Margaret Nelson, Clarisse Carlson, and Martha Drey and also many brothers and sisters-in-law, most recently, LaVerne Stone, Lorraine’s twin sister.
If Paul could see you today, he would tell you to look to Jesus for all your needs, problems and circumstances, because He is Faithful and His Promises are true. He would say, as has become his personal motto: “God Has A Plan.” He would ask you to trust in Jesus and His plan for your life. “Behold, now is the accepted time, now is the Day of Salvation.” 2 Corinthians 6:2.
A visitation will be held on Monday, June 15 from 3-6 pm at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. An outdoor Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 16 at 2 pm at the Balsam Lutheran Cemetery north of Amery. Please bring a chair.
