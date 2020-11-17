Patricia Marilyn (Shannon) Dierke, age 88 of Amery, WI passed away on November 11, 2020 at Golden Age Manor in Amery.
Pat was born on December 19, 1931 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Roy and Helen (Hannon) Shannon. She grew up at 1411 Thomas Avenue in St. Paul and graduated from Wilson High School in 1949. Pat worked at Minnesota Mutual Insurance as a supervisor from 1949 to 1961. On September 17, 1960 she was united in marriage to James H. Dierke. The couple moved to West Alice, Wisconsin in 1961 and in 1962 their first son Steven was born. In 1963 the family moved to Amery and lived at the family cabin on Bear Trap while building their home at 248 Montgomery Street. In 1964 their second son Gregg was born, followed by daughter Juliann in 1967. Embedded in their neighborhood and community, Patricia spent over 25 years delivering Meals on Wheels and working as an election official. She was also a Cub Scout Den Mother of both sons, both of whom earned the Eagle Scout award. In addition, she was a school volunteer for health and kindergarten screenings, and was also an active volunteer with the RIF book drive. Pat loved square dancing and round dancing and was an active member of First Lutheran Church, Sons of Norway, and the Red Hat Society. Pat loved “to go” and socialize with her friends and family, enjoyed dinners out, coffee parties, road trips, camping, cruises and bus tours, but her pride and joy here her kids and grandkids. Growing up, the Dierke home was the place to hang out, have crazy slumber parties, rock band rehearsals, and the noisier and busier it was, the more she loved it. She never missed a school event and being a mom and wife was only topped by becoming a grandma. Her car was on auto pilot to Eau Claire and Hudson to attend every play, choir and band concert, art show, and sporting event she could. She especially loved to camp and go to the cabin to just hang out and play games. Pat will forever be remembered for her wonderful laugh, the absolute acceptance of everyone as they were and the joy of being on the go.
Pat is survived by the love of her life and husband of 60 years, Jim, her brother Jerry (Lee) Shannon, son Steve (Lori) Dierke and their sons, Tyler (Taylor), Troy and Bryce (Tori), son Gregg, daughter Juliann (Randy) Johannsen and their children Austin, Mason (Jordyn), Kennedy and Carson.
No services are planned; please stay home and stay safe. In lieu of flowers, we ask you make a donation to your favorite charity in honor of Pat. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
