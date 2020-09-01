Patricia Josephine Caple “Patty, Pat”, 86, of Luck, WI, passed away unexpectedly on August 24, 2020 in Eau Claire, WI.
Patty was born on January 31, 1934 in Buffalo, NY, to Frank and Anne Galland. She married Louis Robert Caple, Jr. on August 21, 1954 and went on to have seven children, and 23 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Her, her husband and children moved around the United States – settling in Buffalo, NY; Williamsville, NY; Brea, CA; Schaumberg, IL; Weatherfield, IL; Hoffman Estates, IL; and finally Luck, WI where they retired on Bone Lake. Patty loved her family immensely and was in her element surrounded by everyone. She enjoyed hosting parties, family gatherings, holiday dinners, and so much more. She was a firecracker when she needed to be but had a heart of gold that she shared with the world. Patty was a spunky, fun-loving, hilarious woman that brought smiles and laughter everywhere she went. She will be greatly missed by everyone who was fortunate enough to know her. Patty is preceded in death by her father – Frank, mother – Anne, husband of 48 years – Louis, son – Mark Caple, granddaughter – Christine “Bean” Carter, and grandson – Eric Finneran. Patty leaves behind David Caple (Rita Moose), Michele Carter (Cris), Tammy Graf (Donald), Kelley Caple, Barb Finneran, Beth Simon (John), Chris Caple (Pamela), many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and countless other relatives and friends.
Patty’s family has chosen to have a private celebration of life per her wishes. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks that you visit the facebook page “The Caple Legacy – Louis and Patricia Caple” created for Patty and the Caple family to share a memory or photo. If you do not have facebook but would still like to share a photo, please email it to gmapatcaple@ourskylight.com. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute please visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery, WI.
