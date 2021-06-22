Parker S. Ulrich, age 19 of Clear Lake, WI lost his life on Saturday, June 12th, after a battle with bipolar depression.
Parker Steven Ulrich was born on June 2nd, 2002 in Amery, WI. He resided in Clear Lake with his parents Steven and Melissa Ulrich. In 2016, Parker joined the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps. In 2017, he traveled to Tennessee for 10 days to train with the Navy Seals, and in 2018, he traveled to Oregon to train with the Marines for 10 days. Parker was very proud and honored to be an American, and wasn't afraid to show it. In 2020, Parker received his HSED from WITC, where he also took welding classes, which came in handy when customizing his trucks. He owned many vehicles and challenged all of them to their utmost potential. Parker was employed by Advanced Food Products. When he wasn't tinkering with his vehicles, he enjoyed emptying shells with his buddies. Parker was loved by many friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Darrell & Nylla Magnuson; great grandparents, Phyllis & Sherman Klinger. Survived by his parents, Steve & Melissa Ulrich - Clear Lake, WI; sisters, Katie Brinker - Almena, WI & Abby Brinker - Clear Lake, WI; grandparents, Neil & Walana Ulrich - Clear Lake, WI; niece, Ada Mae Brinker
There will be no funeral services.
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.