Norma Joan (Larson) Johnson

Norma was born on May 16, 1925 to Stanley & Esther Larson on their farm at rural Cushing, Wisconsin. She passed away on May 22, 2020 at Christian Community Home in Osceola, Wisconsin.
As a child she attended the Lanesdale School and graduated from Luck High School. Norma then attended the Polk County Normal and started teaching at various country schools around Polk County.
While teaching at the Cedar Lake School, she met Reuben Johnson. Reuben & Norma married on August 2nd, 1949. They started a family and purchased a farm in the spring of 1951. Norma taught at the Cedar Lake School for a number of years until family demands became too much. When her children got older, she obtained her BS Degree from UW River Falls and became a reading specialist for the Osceola Schools.
Norma was an active member of West Immanuel Lutheran Church and their women’s groups. For many years, she was the general leader for the Busy Lakers & Forest View 4-H Clubs. Norma was very active in the county and state homemakers groups. Norma was privileged to serve as the State President of the Wisconsin Homemakers.
As a very young girl she attended the Polk County Fair along with her family. She showed Brown Swiss cattle at the fair when she was in 4-H. Norma attended every Polk County Fair until her early 90’s. Norma liked to say that she only missed two fairs in 92 years. She also served on the Polk County Fair Board. Norma and Reuben spent several years at the fair doing various duties including supervision of the restrooms. They always said sooner or later you got to see everyone at the fair!
Two of Norma’s passions were making lefse and reading books. They spent countless hours every fall making lefse. Norma demonstrated lefse making for the 2nd graders in the Osceola Elementary School. Norma also made and sold lefse at the Homemaker’s Christmas fair. She made sure all her grandchildren knew how to make lefse. Norma also enjoyed playing cards and cribbage.
Norma is survived by her sons, Timm (Helen), Ted (Gretchen); daughter, Nancy (Dan) McElfresh; 7 grandchildren; Courtney (Scott) Sprecher, Melissa (Gregg King) Johnson, Sarah McElfresh, Kelsey (Blake Zwick) McElfresh, Jake (Courtney) McElfresh, Hans (Catherine) Johnson and Hannah (Zach) Barton and 5 great-grandson. She is also survived by sister-in-laws, Bette Larson, Carol Johnson, Ruth Johnson; brother-in-law; Dick Vilstrup, and foster brother, Roger Nagel.
Norma was proceeded in death by her parents, Stanley & Esther Larson; husband Reuben Johnson; sisters, Beverly Medvec and Donna Vilstrup and brother, Stanley (Bud) Larson, Jr.
Norma was a faithful member of West Immanuel Lutheran Church and was looking forward to be reunited with her Lord.
Memorial Preferences to West Immanuel Lutheran Church.
A private Family Interment Service will be held at West Immanuel Cemetery, Osceola, WI. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
