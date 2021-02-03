Nora Jane Schaefer, age 73, passed away on January 21, 2021 at 6:08 pm in Regions Hospital after a short term illness.
Nora was born on April 25, 1947 in Turtle Lake, WI to Dean and Geneva Sabin. She was the 6th of 10 children. Nora graduated from Amery High School in May 1965 and on September 18, 1965 was married to her sweetheart Harley Kenneth Schaefer. They were married 55 years, 4 months, 3 days.
To the union three beautiful children were born: Lisa 1967, Brenda 1968, and Bradley 1975.
Nora wore many professional hats. Her first job was at the age of 9 when she babysat and earned $2, money she brought home to help buy food for her widowed mother and siblings. In her high school years, Nora worked various jobs doing housecleaning and laundry. Later in her adult years, Nora ventured in several professions, from CNA to Supervisory Management at Electro-Craft Corporation and then on to owning the Sears Catalog Store in Amery. For a few years she sold advertising for WXCE radio and for an area newspaper. In 1990, Nora found her niche, opening 3 Curves for Women franchises located in Frederic, Grantsburg and Cumberland. She retired from that business in 2015. Nora tried to retire however found herself bored and needing to be around people. She then gained employment at Walmart in St. Croix Falls where she worked in various customer service positions until her passing. Nora’s passion to serve was evident in her day to day life. She impacted so many people with her positive attitude, kindhearted nature, and loving heart. Her contagious smile and willingness to help were wo of her many attributes.
Nora most enjoyed her daily quiet time with God. She loved her family and cherished every moment with them. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her great pride and joy. Her favorite sound was the laughter during family gatherings. Nora also enjoyed sewing, gardening, and reading her Bible and other inspirational books.
She is survived by her loving husband, Harley, 3 children-Lisa, Brenda, and Bradley, 7 grandchildren-Jessica, Jennifer, Nicole, Gregory, Stephanie, Felicia and Laura, as well as 17 great grandchildren.
Nora is preceded in death by her parents, Dean and Geneva Sabin, Father and Mother in law Kenneth and Dorothy Schaefer, Grandmother Henrietta Boyer, as well as other siblings, family members and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 6th at the Milltown First Baptist Church.
Visitation will be at 11 am at the church with the memorial service following at 1 pm. A luncheon will follow the service. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
