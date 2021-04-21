Myrna Leonhardt, age 79, of Turtle Lake, WI passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Golden Age Manor in Amery. Myrna was born in Medford, WI, on May 31, 1941, the daughter of Harvey & Esther (Hamann) Leonhardt.
Myrna graduated from Medford High School. She worked for many years at the National Cash Register Company assembling circuit boards for computers. Myrna enjoyed the freedom of living on her own, was an avid gardener, and she loved going to the near-by casino.
Myrna is survived by her daughter: Heidi (Murray) Johnson, sister: Nancy Metz, grandchildren; Kayla & Kelsy Johnson, many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother: Dale Leonhardt.
Per Myrna’s wishes a celebration of her life will be held privately.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
