Myra Johnson

Myra Kay Johnson age 72, of Star Prairie, WI, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home in Star Prairie.
Myra Kay Johnson was born on September 3, 1947 to Harold and Phyllis (Kulzer) Jensen in Osceola Wisconsin. She attend school in Osceola and graduated class of 1965. On September 10, 1982 Myra was united in marriage Leland Johnson. This marriage was blessed with 5 children, Darren, Denae, Dennis, Scott and Colleen. Myra worked as a secretary most of her life at Motor books in Osceola and finally retiring from the Linds Shoe company in Somerset, WI.
Myra enjoyed fishing, her flower gardens, bird watching and her poodles. She especially enjoyed the time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Myra is survived by her husband, Leland; children, Darren (Judith), Denae (Chad) Tolzman, Dennis (Barb), Scott (Stacey) and Colleen (Greg) Cook; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and other nieces, nephews and family members.
Myra is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Phyllis Jensen; brother, Dellard Jensen; sister, Fay Hudson; grandson, Travis Bottolfson; granddaughter, Jayme Bottolfson; father-in-law, Lloyd Johnson and brother-in-law, Ronald Johnson.
Private family interment will take place in the Ramsey Cemetery, Osceola, WI. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
