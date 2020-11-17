Muriel E. Pankonien died peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Golden Age Manor, Amery, Wisconsin.
She was born March 24, 1924 to Richard and Della (nee Buzzewitz) Fredericks in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin. She graduated from the Turtle Lake School System. An amazing geographical fact is that the trip to school was uphill both ways as the story was told numerous times. Muriel married George E. Pankonien of Almena, Wisconsin on June 9, 1943. The ceremony was at Zion Lutheran Church in Turtle Lake with a reception at the family farm. The couple had five children, Patricia being the oldest and only girl of West Salem, Wisconsin; twin sons, Gene (Audrey) of Warrens, Wisconsin, and Dean (Gloria) of Roseville, Minnesota; the two youngest sons Jim (Pam) of Amery and Dell (Leslie). Muriel loved to spoil her 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. In her full life, Muriel was a stay-at-home wife and mother. Once the children were out of school, she entered the workforce at Charmal as a production worker and later as a CNA at Golden Age Manor. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 284 of Holmen, Wisconsin. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Amery. Muriel was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Turtle Lake. In 1956, she became an active member of Amery’s Redeemer Lutheran Church. Her calendar noted the many activities she enjoyed for her church - Ladies Aid, Bible Study, and their rummage sales. Her beautiful singing voice was shared with the church choir for over 45 years. She retired from the choir at the young age of 90. She was an avid reader of genres of anything from fiction to non-fiction. Muriel loved to play cards with her family and friends at the senior center. She also put together jigsaw puzzles with her sister-in-law and niece. This last summer she took a ride in a sand buggy, “General,” and was helped out of the vehicle and had the biggest smile on her face that you can imagine.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 25 years, her son Dell (May 17, 2012); her sisters, Mildred Fredrick, Myrtle Schneur, and Mabel Bunker; her brothers, Arthur and Raymond.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Turtle Lake. Because of Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Williamson~White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery is assisting the family with arrangements.
