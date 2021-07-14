Milton E. Halverson, age 90 of Grand Rapids, Michigan, passed away July 2, 2021. Milt was born and raised in Amery, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark Halverson; parents, Oscar and Helen Halverson; and sisters Phyllis Johnson and Florence Gehrman. Milt is survived by his wife, Judi; his children Barb & Tom Najar, Bob & Amy Halverson, Cristy Lipscomb; step-children Steve Henderson, Jeff & Holly Henderson, Kim Henderson, Leslie & Pete Woodman; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Charles & Marlys Halverson; and many nieces and nephews. His funeral service was held in Grand Rapids on July 8, 2021. To read more about Milt’s life, to share a memory or photo, or to sign his guestbook, visit www.heritagelifestory.com
