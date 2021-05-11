Mildred Adelia Melin Lundgren age 96, passed away May 1, 2021 at the Amery Medical Center, Amery, Wisconsin.
Millie was born May 7, 1924 to Gustaf and Anna Adelia Peterson Melin in Laketown Township, Polk County, the eighth of ten children. She was the last survivor of her siblings. She attended Alabama Grade School and graduated from Luck High School in 1943.
She met John Peter Lundgren at a dance, fell in love and they were later married on March 20, 1947 at the Trade Lake Baptist Church. She was baptized and confirmed at the First Lutheran Church in Cushing, Wisconsin and remained a member there for the rest of her life.
They began their married life on the Lundgren family farm in Laketown Township. Several years later the young family moved to the present Marshland Farms. Millie was an active partner in the farm operation where, besides raising four active children, managing the household, she raised chicken and sold eggs. She also kept everyone extremely well fed. She was famous for her apple pies, brownies, chiffon cake, homemade buns and strawberry jam. Her legendary Saturday morning family breakfasts will be long and fondly remembered. Millie was an active member of the Sterling Homemakers. She also served as a 4-H leader for many years. Watching her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren show Registered Holsteins at the Polk County Fair was the highlight of her summer.
Upon their retirement, they moved up the road a half a mile to Cushing. One of her favorite retirement activities was the daily drive to check on the heifers, check the crops and a stop at the farm to make sure everything was running properly. She also loved their friends and activities at Fiesta Village in Mission, Texas where they wintered for 40 years. Millie entered Golden Age Manor in October of 2020. Millie was really proud of her Swedish heritage and entertained the staff at GAM with her ability to talk Swedish.
She is survived by husband of 74 years, John P. Lundgren, children Susan (David) Clausen, Jack (Kimberly) Lundgren, Jim (Karen) Lundgren, Joel Lundgren; grandchildren, Andy (Connie) Clausen, Matt (Lisa) Clausen, Christopher (Kim) Lundgren, Benjamin (Rayannon) Lundgren, Jessica Lundgren; great grandchildren, Caden and Carson Clausen, Adam, Aaron, Ryan and Rachel Clausen, Jaxson, Brooxton and Nixon Lundgren, Hailey, Whitney and Audrey (little Millie) Lundgren and Godson Scott Melin and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harold, Wilbur, Rudy and Charles; Sisters, Alice, Eunice, Ethel, Myrtle and Irene. Great granddaughter Leah Joy Clausen and Goddaughter Cynthia Carlson.
Millie greatly loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved treating the grandchildren and great grandchildren to the special candy she brought home from Texas every year.
The family would like to thank the staff at Golden Age Manor for the wonderful care she received during her stay there. We are also grateful to the Doctors and nurses at Amery Medical Center for their compassion and care on her final journey.
A private burial is planned later.
You are invited to leave condolences, memories and photos at www.rowefh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Rowe Funeral Home, 715-472-2444 and the Northwest Wisconsin Cremation Center in Milltown.
