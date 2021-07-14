Merlin R. Fox died peacefully on July 7, 2021 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Merlin was born in Amery, WI on August 1, 1942 to the late Stanley & Edna (Bance) Fox, the 10th of 11 children. He graduated from Amery High School in 1960.
Merlin is survived by his wife of 46 years: Nanette, children; Brenda (Vance) Eastman, Thomas Fox, Christine (Matthew) Howard, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 4 – 7 PM at Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, WI. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Amery, WI at 11 AM with a visitation one hour prior to service. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
