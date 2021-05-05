Merlin L. Jensen, 85, of St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Amery Regional Medical Center. Merlin was born on April 5, 1936 in Eureka Township, Polk County, Wisconsin the son of William and Esther (Hacken) Jensen.
Merlin graduated from the St. Croix Falls High School in 1955. He married Della Erickson in 1957 and to this union 3 children were born. He moved to the family farm in Eureka in 1962. In 1965 Merlin drove truck for Murphy Motor Freight Lines for 22 years until they went out of business. In 1986 he received a 14 year No Accident Safe Driving Award. Then he worked for Colonial Craft from 1987 – 2000 when he retired.
He married Joan K. Monson of Balsam Lake in 1994.
Merlin leaves to celebrate his memory: his wife, Joan Jensen, St. Croix Falls, his children: Merlin Jensen Jr. (Mary Leonard), St. Croix Falls; Marsha Carlson, Osceola; and Marianne (Michael) Jurayj, St. Paul, step-children: Carole (Allen) Wood, IN, Jean (Bill) Shaw, MN, Susan Ander, CA and Debra Faughn, Almena, WI; 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild, brothers, Donelly (Marlette) Jensen, Forest Lake, MN and Jerel (Joyce) Jensen, Osceola, WI; a brother-in-law, Jerry Kashmark, Monticello, MN, sister-in-law, Lindy Jensen, Balsam Lake, WI, nieces, nephews and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Esther Jensen, brother, William Jensen and sister, Joy Kashmark.
A Celebration of Life for Merlin will be held on Sunday, June 6th 2021 from 1:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. at his son Merlin Jensen Jr’s home, 2559 Otterslide Avenue, St. Croix Falls, WI.
The Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Centuria, Wisconsin has been entrusted with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.