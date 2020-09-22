Merlin Frank Dunham passed away at his home peacefully on Saturday September 19, 2020, surrounded by loving family at the age of 75.
He was born on May 26, 1945 in Huntersville, MN on the family farm to Inez (Spencer) Dunham Paulson and John “Jack” Dunham. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Faith. He was raised in the Huntersville and Menahga area and started school in Huntersville in a one-room schoolhouse, and continued his education in Menahga after the family moved there. In 1960 his parents divorced and Inez moved with Merlin and his brother Jack to Amery, Wisconsin. Merlin graduated high school from Amery in 1963, and in June enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Merlin would spend the rest of his life proud of his service and proud of his Corps. In January of 1965 Merlin was home on leave from the Marines and fate smiled on him and he began a 55 year romance with the love of his life Darnell Amans. Merlin believed in love at first sight, and after only two weeks of dating and before he returned to the Corps from leave, he asked for Darnell’s hand in marriage and embarked on a storybook love that would last him the rest of his days. Merlin married the love of his life on May 6, 1967 in Amery. In 1969 Merlin found work at Ceco Corp in the Twin Cities, so he packed up his bride and headed for Minnesota. In July of 1972 they were blessed with their first child, a bouncing baby boy Matthew Merlin. In July of 1976 they were again blessed with their second son, Adam Shane. In 1991 Merlin found work back near he and Darnell’s hometown of Amery with Yellow River Supply and they returned to the area. He served as President of the Wisconsin Ready Mix Concrete Association, a title he was proud of. He retired from Cemstone Concrete in 2012. First and foremost, the characteristic that defined Merlin above all was his love for, and devotion to his family. Merlin had many hobbies and past-times he enjoyed: camping, hunting, fishing, four wheeling, traveling, watching football and baseball, winter trips to Florida and Arizona, and talking Corps memories with his fellow Marine and lifelong friend Dennis Hegg.
Merlin was preceded in death by his mother Inez (Spencer) Dunham Paulson, father John “Jack” Dunham, mother in law Mildred Amans, father in law Al Amans. He is survived and will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 54 years Darnell (Amans) Dunham of Amery; sons Matthew of Amery and Adam (Tarrah) Dunham of River Falls; grandchildren Olivia, Alex, Elaina, and Ella; brother Jack (Diana) Dunham of Amery, brothers in law Dennis (Sheila) Amans of Rhinelander, Alan (Diane) Amans of Amery, and David (Pam) Amans of Altoona; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday September 26, 2020 from 2-4 pm at First Lutheran Church in Amery, WI. A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran at 4 pm, The family requests that everyone wear a mask and maintain social distanceing. A private graveside interment will be held at the Amery Cemetery. You may sign an online quest book and view a video tribute at www.williamsonwhilte.com. The Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services assisted the family.
