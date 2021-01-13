Melvin Harold Schrimpf, age 90, died peacefully in his home after a long illness surrounded by his family. A twin, he was born on February 28, 1930 to Emil and Alice (Persig) Schrimpf. He attended country school through eighth grade and then went to Ellsworth High School graudating in 1948. He attended the University of Wisconsin- River Falls receiving a B.A. degree in Art and taught art at Amery Elementary and Junior High for 27 years. During this time, he attended summer school at the University of Wisconsin-Superior and obtained a Master’s Degree in Art. Melvin was married to Gwendolyn Godden in September, 1959. Three children were born; a daughter, Renee, and two sons, Vance and David. Melvin’s greatest passion was in growing and showing gladiolus at various shows throughout the country. He won many grand champions and was president of the Minnesota Gladiolus Society for ten years. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award and was recently inducted into the Gladiolus Hall of Fame. He also loved hybridizing; one of which he named ‘Miss Amery”. For many years, he owned and operated a florist shop out of his home. He created beautiful arrangements for church, weddings and funerals.
Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Alice Schrimpf; grandparents, August and Lena Schrimpf and William and Bertha Persig. He is survived by his wife, Gwen, daughter Renee (Lester) Morris of Elk River, MN; sons Vance Schrimpf of St. Paul, MN and David Schrimpf of Minneapolis, MN; grandson, Shea Morris of Prior Lake, MN; twin brother, Marvin Schrimpf of Bella Vista, Arkansas; sister, Elaine Greenfield of North Branch, Minnesota, and nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. A private family service will be held on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, with interment following at Greenwood Cemetery in River Falls. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
