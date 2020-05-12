Melody K. Van De Brake, 58, of Amery, Wisconsin passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. Melody Anderson was born on April 8, 1962 in St. Paul, Minnesota the daughter of Forrest and Ruby (Rogers) Anderson.
She graduated from St. Croix Falls High School and then attended the University of Wisconsin Stout. She married her high school sweetheart on June 26, 1982. Melody was one of the original employees of the St. Croix Casino in Turtle Lake, WI, where she worked as a cook for 27 years.
Besides cooking Melody had many interests. She loved baking and finding new recipes. She was often known for baking two desserts for birthdays. However, no one could pass up one of her taco nights. Melody loved to read, play puzzles and games, listen to music, and growing roses. She enjoyed hunting and sitting out in the woods teaching her children, nieces and nephews. It brought joy to her to witness their many successful hunts and stories.
When she wasn’t enjoying her time in the woods she loved to travel. Her favorite place to go was to visit her grandchildren. She loved painting and crafting with them. Melody was known for her long walks on the beaches, and she loved having the grandchildren hunt for shark teeth and pretty shells.
Melody leaves to celebrate her memory: husband, Edward Van De Brake, Amery, WI; daughters: Melissa (Justin) Benjamin, De Pere, WI; Christine Van De Brake, Jacksonville, NC, and Amy Van De Brake, Spring Valley, WI; grandchildren: Kiarra Van De Brake, Nadyia Van De Brake, Ava Roman and Nicholas Roman-Van De Brake, mother-in-law, Etta Van De Brake, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Vicky (Dale) Schramm; siblings, Sherri Kaphing, Bill Anderson, Kathy Norlander and Michelle (Mike) Pedersen, nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Forrest and Ruby Anderson, and her aunt Nellie Rogers.
A private family funeral service was held at the Kolstad Family Funeral Home. Melody will be laid to rest at St. John’s Cemetery, Centuria, Wisconsin.
The Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Centuria has been entrusted with arrangements.
