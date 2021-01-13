Mary Lou (Louise) Stanley, age 83, of Amery, WI passed away peacefully on January 2, 2021 after a long battle with dementia.
Mary Lou was born on October 26, 1937 to James and Sophie Benish in Hillsboro, WI. She married Ray Stanley on September 5, 1953. Mary Lou grew up on a dairy farm, but after marriage lived in North Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota before retiring in Amery. She loved spending time on Lake Wapogasset, snowmobiling, baking Czech pastries and pies, and she was very proud of her 100% Czechoslovakian Heritage. Mary Lou’s favorite pastime was playing bridge. She played as often as she could and also taught others the game. Mary Lou was a member of the Lioness Club and she served as the President of the Newport MN Lions-Lioness Club when the family lived in Cottage Grove, MN. She also served as the President of the Amery Lions Club from 2011-2012. Mary Lou was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan.
Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Ray; her children: Joni Erickson, Lynn Stanley, Michelle Sprunck, Steven (Kim) Stanley, Scott Stanley, and her grandchildren: Amy (Jay) Hariani, Brett (Alexis) Stanley, Taylor Stanley, Wesley Erickson, and her great grandchildren: Ashwin and Priya Hariani and Everly and Hayden DeMoss. She is also survived by her sister Darlene and brother Richard. She was pre-deceased by her sister Dolores and brother Jim. Mary Lou will be cremated and a funeral service will not be held at this time.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time with the date and time to be announced. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lions Club.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
