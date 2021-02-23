Mary Jo Webber, age 65, of Amery, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Kinnic Health and Rehab Center under the care of St. Croix Hospice. She was born July 2, 1955 in St. Paul, MN to Eugene & Elvina (Lachowitzer) Webber.
Mary Jo achieved her GED and went on to earn a broadcasting degree and nursing degree. She loved to ride horse, ride motorcycle, being a nurse, and most of all loved her family.
Mary Jo is survived by her husband: Donald VanRuler, Amery, children; Jaden (Sahoya Bowles) Swenson, Olivia (Jonny) Krug, Emily (Jason) Mitchell, and the late Elijah Krueger, grandchildren; Lucian Swenson, Persephone Swenson, Cecilia Mitchell, Jordy Mitchell, Jolene Mitchell, Finn Mitchell, and Nevaeh Darnell, brother/sisters; Barb (Larry Gary) Moore, Sue Johnson, Patricia (Jeff) Hellzen, Scott Webber, Kristine (Glenn) Thompson. She was preceded in death by her son Elijah Krueger, her parents Eugene and Elvina Webber, and Sisters Kay Robens and Julie Leucken.
Funeral mass will be held 11AM on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amery. Visitation will be from 4PM to 7PM on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Williamson-White Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Burial will take place in the spring.
Special Thanks to the staff of Kinnic Health & Rehab center as well as the care given by St. Croix Hospice of our mother. To sign an online guest book visit www.williamsonwhite.com . Arrangements were made with Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
