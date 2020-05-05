On April 25, 2020, Mary Jane (Rothstein) Gaetz lost her battle with lung cancer and joined her family in heaven.
Jane grew up in the Twin Cities, the daughter of Isadore and Gertrude Rothstein, along with her three brothers and four sisters. She married John (Jack) Gaetz on December 23, 1960 and raised five children. The family lived in Minnesota until moving to Amery in 1968. Jane spent her time raising children, keeping house and gardening. She enjoyed growing food, canning and cooking. Extras were always welcome around her table where the food was excellent and plentiful and during summer months Gladiolus she proudly grew in her garden added a touch of color.
Jane was predeceased by her parents, all seven brothers and sisters, and her sons, Ben and David. She leaves behind three daughters, Jackie (Ray) Mork, Joyce (Mark) Biller, Jeanette (Steve) Helling, and their families. She is also survived by Ben’s and David’s families, special niece Linda, and many other nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank anyone who would have attended a memorial service for their understanding in this time of national crisis. Your prayers and warm remembrances from a distance are appreciated. Jane’s daughters and grandchildren will gather at a private graveside service in compliance with the current state recommendations. We would also like to extend our gratitude to the wonderful hospice caretakers and a very special thank you to Bonnie Jean Mork, Theresa Whitmer and David Hendershot for their unselfish and loving help with our mother’s care during her illness.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
