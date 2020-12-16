Mary Abair, 90, of Amery, Wisconsin passed away on December 10, 2020. She died peacefully of natural causes.
Mary was born on December 18, 1929 in Joplin, Missouri. She was adopted at age 4 by Leila Shimmons, a schoolteacher. The two lived together on the road that would one day be named Route 66, which Mary was proud of. Mary’s first job after graduating from high school was as an old-fashioned telephone operator, complete with the plugs and mouth pieces. When Mary was 18, she met Gordon Abair. It was 1947 and Gordon had followed his army buddy to Joplin after both were released from the army. It was love at first sight but they waited until January 6, 1950 to marry. They had five children; their two eldest sons were born in Joplin. In 1955, they moved to Chicago to be near Gordon’s family. There they had a daughter and two more sons. Mary treasured being a mother. She always said she “loved every minute of it.” While raising 5 children, she managed to be on bowling leagues, design and sew clothes (she’d always dreamed of being a fashion designer), and to always be there when her children came home from school with a “3 o’clock treat” (a concept she invented). After moving to Hammond, Wisconsin in 1969 to follow Gordon’s dream of country-living, Mary discovered crafting (in many forms), but crocheting would be her passion for the rest of her life. Known to many as the “Towel Lady”, she crocheted tops onto towels and sold them at craft fairs for years. She was still making towels at 90 and selling them at Pure & Simple to the end of her life. Mary also loved to take road trips (anywhere), watch Hallmark movies for the happy endings, and shop at thrift stores for the thrill of the find. She adored music with a beat she could tap her toes to (like Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash). Mary was kind, funny, and fun to be with. She was young-at-heart and a true Southern lady who lived with grace and died with grace.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband Gordon, son Dan; mother Leila Shimmons; and brother Jim Barlup (Judy).
She is survived by sons Mike, Pat (Debbie), and Tim (Barb), and daughter Cindy (Eddie); five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
To honor Mary, please consider taking food to your local food bank. A private family interment is planned. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
