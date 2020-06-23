Marlin Klatt, age 82 of Clayton, WI, passed away on May 11, 2020, at Willow Ridge Healthcare Care, Amery, WI, from a short illness and complications of Parkinson’s Disease.
Marlin Stewart Klatt was born on June 26, 1937 to Otto and Elsie (Kennetz) Klatt in Clear Lake, Wisconsin. He grew up in Clear Lake, graduated from high school and went on to college at UW-River Falls where he graduated. In 1957, he married Earlene Fausch and three daughters were born in River Falls, WI. Marlin accepted his first teaching position at Clayton High School. The family moved to Clayton, Wisconsin, and Marlin built their home in Clayton and lived there until he became ill and moved to Willow Ridge. Marlin subsequently taught in Glenwood City and finished his teaching career there. He also obtained a Master’s Degree from Winona State University and was the high school football, basketball and baseball coach at Clayton and the high school basketball coach at Glenwood City. He was a standout athlete in high school and enjoyed playing as well as coaching during his teaching career. He was a baseball umpire and an avid Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan. Marlin built the family home in Clayton and two log lodges on the family hunting land, known as Klatt Kamp. He loved the land in Lorain Township and looked forward to the hunt each fall. He enjoyed wood working, carpentry and was an accomplished hunter and fisherman. His Canada fishing trips and spectacular catches were very special to him and he looked forward to the trip each year. Additionally, Marlin served on the Clayton Village Board for many years as well as the Clayton School Board.
Marlin was preceded in death by his wife, Earlene; granddaughter, Sophia; father, Otto; mother, Elsie; brothers Richard, Kenneth, Douglas, Duane; sisters Eileen Larson, JoAnne Ploszay, Barbara Decker, Sharon Kuhl. He is survived by daughters Kathy (Earl) Ostertag, Karen Kjeseth, Susan (Gary) Irwin; five grandchildren, Casey (Lisa) Kjeseth, Courtney (Jesse) Blakesley, Cody Kjeseth, Elizabeth Cockroft, Michael Cockroft; two great grandchildren, Delilah Kjeseth, Drake Kjeseth; sister Shirley (Tom) Higgins, sisters in law Olive (Richard) Klatt, Beverly (Kenneth) Klatt, Dona (Douglas) Klatt, Pauline (Duane) Klatt; brothers Wendell (Jan) Klatt, Arnie (Laurene) Klatt, and many other extended family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at The Mumm Barn, 944 40th St., Clayton, WI. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11:00 am prior to the service at The Mumm Barn. Interment will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery.
Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Amery, WI is handling the arrangements.
