Our dear teammate in our time on earth, Mark Robey, passed away on April 27, 2021 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN as a result of COVID-19.
Mark was born on May 8, 1961 to Donald and Phyllis (Prichard) Robey. He was the middle child of three boys, Phillip was older, and John was younger. After graduating from Ellsworth High School, Mark worked for Peterson Siding. There was a little match making behind the scenes and Mark ended up going out with the company’s young secretary. Their friendship blossomed and he married Marilyn James, the love of his life, on June 27, 1987. Together they shared their love of God, each other, children, and Colorado. They were very involved with the Menomonie Alliance Church, especially the youth group, and often shared their home with them. They helped take youth groups to Mexico for service projects. In 1996 they located the home of their dreams in Star prairie, WI. Mark focused on a beautiful yard. They shared this home for three short years before Marilyn was called to heaven very suddenly. As a way of coping with her loss he got involved in a Hosta Club. The Hostas were a needed distraction and his back yard ended up filled with more than 200 varieties, all different shapes, sizes and colors. He could tell you most of the names and spent time studying them and a lot of time weeding. Mark had a very strong faith life, and not only talked the talk but also walked the walk in all he did. He was a Sunday school teacher, Church Elder at East Lincoln Alliance Church, God father, and active with the youth group. He continued the mission trips to Mexico and without Marilyn through 2018. He looked forward to the service in the poverty areas of Reynosa, Mexico and McAllen, Texas and found the people there so appreciative. As his friend Tim said, “Mark had no doubts about where his life would continue.” Mark worked at Andersen Windows for 35 years. They will miss his experience and dedication. In the last couple years, he was especially dedicated to his mother. Her failing health and the COVID pandemic made her life a challenge and Mark did all he could to lessen her struggles. Mark had a small immediate family but a very large church family.
He is survived by his brothers: Phillip and John, very close friends: Ben and Clarence Peterson, Uncle and friend: James “Butch” Prichard, Aunts: Donna Gilbertson, Audrey Robey, Beverly Prichard and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to Mark’s church having active cases of COVID and the current surge in cases in Polk County, the arrangements are not what Mark deserved or maybe wanted, but he would not want anyone else to get sick or pass away either. There will be a visitation from 3-7:00 pm on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery. Due to COVID, the family will not be greeting everyone but wanted to give his friends and church family an opportunity to say so long for now. Please, please wear your masks, wash hands and distance. (Mark would want that). There will not be a funeral service, as his family felt the risk was too great. The immediate family will hold a private graveside service and burial. Pallbearers are Ethan Cronin, Jared Cronin, Douglas Peterson, Eric Peterson, Hayley Prichard and Cody Russell. To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute, visit www.williamsonwhite.com.
Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
