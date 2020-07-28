Mark Phillip Branco, of Amery, WI, passed away on July 20, 2020 at his home in Amery.
Mark was born August 21, 1952 to Olaf Ringsby and Lola Branco (Lauritsen) in St. Louis Park, MN. He grew up in St. Louis Park, graduating from St. Louis Park Senior High School. He spent many years working at Starkey Hearing in Eden Prairie, MN and SMC, Ltd in Amery, WI.
Mark was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting, or even just going for a walk in the woods. He enjoyed spending time at different hunting properties he owned throughout his life, with his family, and with his dogs. He loved muscle cars, taking pictures, and movies. He will always be remembered for his one of a kind sense of humor and his love of playing jokes.
He was preceded in death by his father, Olaf, mother, Lola, and brother, Nick.
He is survived by son, Tony Branco of Spring Valley, WI , significant other, Janet Engen, of Amery, WI, and niece, Michelle Schwichtenberg as well as many loving cousins and friends.
A Celebration of life will be held for Mark on Friday, July 31st from 4pm-8pm at Williamson-White Funeral Home located at 222 Harriman Avenue North, in Amery, Wisconsin.
Memorials are appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Williamson-White Funeral Home in Amery, WI is handling arrangements.
