Marjorie (Marge) Ann Reese, age 93, of Amery, WI, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2021 at Willow Ridge Healthcare, where she had been a resident for two years. Marge was born November 10, 1927 in St. Paul, MN, to Leslie and Edith Menier, along with brothers Bernard, Ronald, Robert (KIA WWII 1945), Donald (KIA WWII 1945), and sisters Marion, Barbara, and Lucille.
Marge graduated from Monroe High School in 1945, and then worked at West Publishing. She married Gerald Danmeier in 1950, and raised daughters Diane Marie (1951), Laura Lee/Lori (1952), and son William Scott/Bill (1960). After divorcing in 1964, she moved her children to various towns in Polk County, provided care and schooling while working part time jobs. In 1967, she married Ronald Reese, moved to Osceola/Amery, and raised one daughter, Tammy Jo (1969). Marge enjoyed attending and serving at Little Falls Lutheran Church, worked at the Amery Bakery, and eventually became a caregiver to ladies in town. After Tammy graduated, Marge moved to a cozy home in River View Manor. Throughout her life, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, bowling, roller-skating, bicycling, horseback riding, rides in the car, eating out or at family functions, flowers and gardening, having yard sales, watching Days of our Lives, music, and playing cards, puzzles, Scrabble/Bingo/Yahtzee and casino games. She had a big heart and beautiful soul, always a giver, loved to listen, and laugh.
Marge was well-liked at Willow Ridge, and enjoyed music, activities, and time with family and friends. Marge was proud to say she bounced back from Covid-19 to have quality time with her loved ones. The family wishes to thank the entire staff for their excellent care at her final home.
Marge is survived by her daughters, Diane and Tammy (Robert Felmer), son Willie/Bill, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, brother Ron (Carol), sister Barbara Buetow, many nieces and nephews, and several dear friends.
A private graveside prayer at Little Falls Lutheran Church will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church, or The American Heart Association, are appreciated.
To sign an online guest book and view a video tribute visit www.williamsonwhite.com. Arrangements were made with the Williamson-White Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Amery.
