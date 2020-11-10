Marjorie M. Cuper, age 94 of Clayton, WI, passed away on November 6, 2020 at the Willow Ridge Care Center in Amery, WI.
Marjorie Mae Cuper was born on May 7, 1926 to Charles & Minnie (Cramer) Pace at their home in Clayton, WI and was baptized there on May 28, 1926. She moved with her parents, brother Charles Jr. and sister Margaret to Deer Park, WI. Marjorie graduated on May 25, 1944 from Union Free High School in Clear Lake, WI. Marge met the love of her life, Alec Cuper at the Oak Inn Night Club. They were dancing partners and became husband and wife on June 25, 1944 in a double wedding with the grooms brother Mike and new sister in law Vale, at Holy Trinity Orthodox church in Clayton, WI. Together they farmed for 30 years and raised four children, Pauline, Connie, Alec, Jr. & Gary. Both Alec Sr. and Marjorie kept involved on the farm for several years after Alec Jr. took over. Marjorie and Alec also enjoyed traveling and Marjorie said her best trip was when they went camping in Alaska and toured Alaska and the Soviet Union. After Alec’s passing in 1984, Marjorie continued to travel with the Paulson’s on several occasions. She enjoyed dancing and had a special place in her heart for her last dancing partner, friend Jim Drum. Marjorie also enjoyed spending time with her family and all the kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Up until her recent hospitalization and stay at Willow Ridge in Amery, she loved to go shopping in Rice Lake with Gary, Deb and Connie.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Alec Cuper Sr.; her parents, Charles & Minnie Pace; grandson, John Merth; brother, Charles (Ruth Detar) Pace Jr.; and sister, Margaret (Martin) Kasper.
Marjorie is survived by sons and daughters, Pauline (Pat) Merth - Turtle Lake, WI, Connie (David) Scheps - Turtle Lake, WI, Alec (Carol) Cuper, Jr. - Clayton, WI, Gary (Deb) Cuper - Clayton, WI; grandhchildren, Bobbi Jo (Shaun) Duggan, Pat Merth Jr., Kristi (Paul) Simmons, Mark (Melanie) Cuper, Melisssa Roessler, Matthew (Debbie) Cuper, Gary Cuper Jr., Jamie Scherff, Kevin Moe, Jenna (Ben) Taylor, Kayla Scheps; great grandchildren, Fiona Duggan, Ainsley Duggan, Payton Merth, Nolan Merth, Sophia Simmons, Rose Simmons, Gage Cuper, Caleb Scherff, Mason Scherff, Dakota Moe, Tyler Scheps-Ranalo, Brady Taylor, Stephaine (Kyle) Wetlig, Emily Roessler, Katelyn Roessler, Anna Cuper and John Cuper; many other family, relatives and friends.
Funeral Service 11 am on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in Clayton, WI and will be live streamed at; www.htocclayton.org
Interment will be in the Church Cemetery
Cards and Memorials can be mailed to Gary Cuper at 943 15th Street, Clayton, WI 54004
Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.
