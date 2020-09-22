Marjorie Ellen Fadness

Fadness, Marjorie Ellen (nee Adams), 86, born on November 22, 1933 and fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, September 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Duane Harold Fadness for 62 loving and adventuresome years. Cherished mother of Anne (Randy) Highness, David (Kathryn) Fadness, Kate (Patrick) Kane, Paula (Michael) Jung and Jane (Peter) Ries. Devoted and loving Grandmother of Emily Highness, Stephanie (Josh) Hall, Sam (Karen) Fadness, Sara (Jerry) Carrizal, Daniel Kane, Benjamin Kane, Alison (Steve) Jung-Clemons, Andrew Jung, Caroline Jung, Jack Ries and Emma Ries. Smitten Great-Grandmother to Madison Carrizal. Treasured wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Marjorie grew up in Oaks, North Dakota and attended the University of North Dakota Grand Forks. In 1955, she graduated with a degree in History and Home Economics. That same year, she married her favorite Geography tutor, Duane Fadness.
Over the years, Marjorie had various careers along the way but her dream job and passion was wife, mother and grandmother. She was tireless and never met a project or recipe she didn’t try. She created a home filled with laughter, cookies, crafts and Saturday chores. Duane and Marjorie became expert movers as Duane’s career relocated them across the country eight times over 24 years. They finally landed in St. Louis in 1979 and found their place to permanently call home.
Most summers you could find Marge at their lake home in Amery, Wisconsin where all of her children and grandchildren would join her for vacations. Summer days were spent pulling weeds from the lake, building rock walls, taking pontoon boat rides, lighting sparklers, catching frogs and turtles and going for long walks. Amery was her happy place.
Although faced with incredible health challenges over the years, Marge’s tenacity and faith gave her the strength to endure those hardships with grace. Marge’s family is eternally grateful to the love and care provided by her long-term caregivers especially Trossie Harris. Without their loving care, our parents would not have been able to fulfill their wish to remain at home.
Family will have a private Funeral Mass at St. Clements of Rome Catholic Church. Interment will be private at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Marjorie’s name or memory to the Des Peres Park Beautification Fund (checks payable to City of Des Peres and mailed to The Lodge, Attn: Kim Johnson, 1050 Des Peres Road, Des Peres, MO 63131).
Fun fact – Marge LOVED stripes. If you’d like to honor her memory, join us in wearing stripes the day of her service in celebration of a life well lived.
